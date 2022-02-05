Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $558,890.06

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Beer Money has a market cap of $558,890.06 and approximately $27,523.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00111299 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

