Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.30. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $272.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

