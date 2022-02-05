BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

