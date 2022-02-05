BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BCE by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

