BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.24. 1,098,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

