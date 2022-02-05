Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,396,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.