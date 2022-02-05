Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

