Barclays Upgrades Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 75 ($1.01) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 60 ($0.81).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 71.38 ($0.96).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 53.34 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 28.27 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a market cap of £764.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

