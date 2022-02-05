Barclays PLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $416.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

