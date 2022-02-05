Barclays PLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $113.26 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

