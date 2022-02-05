Barclays PLC Buys 7,740 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 259.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

