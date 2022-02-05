Barclays PLC Buys 67,266 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2,341.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.86 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

