Barclays PLC Buys 19,940 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 63.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $18.05 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.