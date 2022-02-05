Barclays Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

