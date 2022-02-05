Barclays Initiates Coverage on Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$26.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market cap of C$51.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

