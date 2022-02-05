Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.55 ($96.12).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €80.84 ($90.83) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($130.51). The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €97.87 and its 200-day moving average is €91.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

