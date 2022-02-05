Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €32.60 ($36.63) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.02) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.18) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.06 ($32.65).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €27.47 ($30.87) on Wednesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.81.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

