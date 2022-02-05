Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.71) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.80 ($4.27).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.