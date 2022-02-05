B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

