B. Riley Comments on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

NMIH opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $231,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

