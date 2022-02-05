AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

