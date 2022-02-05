AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.81. 4,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,007,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.