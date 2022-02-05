AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.05. 131,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,200. AXT has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.