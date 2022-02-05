AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $10.88

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 10.88, but opened at 10.27. AvidXchange shares last traded at 10.69, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.33.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

