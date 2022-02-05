AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up 0.55 on Monday, reaching 10.55. The company had a trading volume of 628,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.33. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 8.15 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

