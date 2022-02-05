Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

AVNW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 128,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,407. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

