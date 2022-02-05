Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $168.47 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

