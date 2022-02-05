AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 186,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

