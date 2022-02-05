AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $168.99 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

