AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

NYSE AVB traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $247.30. The stock had a trading volume of 641,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $168.99 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

