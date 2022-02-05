AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

T stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.