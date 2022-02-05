AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.