ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.20.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$25.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

