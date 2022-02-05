ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.