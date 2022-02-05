ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.