Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $277.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term. Nonetheless, it is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt and Chartio is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.63. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.37, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

