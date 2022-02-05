Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $9.14. Atlantia shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,640 shares.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.01) to €18.90 ($21.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

