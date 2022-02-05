Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.22

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $17.37. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 54,734 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

