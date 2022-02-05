Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $11,662,500.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $11,662,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $48.11 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

