Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 366,742 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

