Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 33,526 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.