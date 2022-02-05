Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

