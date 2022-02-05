Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

