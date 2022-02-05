Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.51 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

