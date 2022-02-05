Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Corteva by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

