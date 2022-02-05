Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

