Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 211,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

