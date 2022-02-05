Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARW. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

