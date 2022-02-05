Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

