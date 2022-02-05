Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

