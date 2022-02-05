Arqma Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $521,146.33 and $2,710.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,404.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.00 or 0.07226199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00291931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00737720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00071068 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00400782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00231162 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,264,552 coins and its circulating supply is 12,220,008 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.